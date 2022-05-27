PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo got a cute new addition this month!

A red wolf pup, the world’s most endangered canid species, was born on May 5 at the zoo as part of the red wolf breeding program. Only 15-20 wolves remain in the wild and they are all located in North Carolina.

Six-year-old Brave, the mother, has been observed carefully tending her little one, according to the zoo.

The pup is the first red wolf born at the zoo since 2005 and the first-ever successful birth for Brave and her companion Diego.

Courtesy Roger Williams Park Zoo

Courtesy Roger Williams Park Zoo

While the pup has been observed nursing and appears to steadily gain weight, the zoo says the next month is a critical time for the pups’ development.

Guests may be able to catch a glimpse of the pup when they begin to venture outside of the den. Until then, the zoo says you can see updates on the pup’s progress on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Red wolves were listed as extinct by 1980.