PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A red wolf family is on the move.

United with The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) community, Roger Williams Park Zoo said they are committed to advancing the world’s goal of protecting at least 30% of the planet by 2030.

Together, the zoo said they are a “mega force” for wildlife conservation for many species, including the critically endangered red wolf.

The zoo’s red wolf family, excluding Saluda, will now be moving to the Akron Zoo in Ohio next week to ensure the long-term survival of the species. The move is part of AZA’s Red Wolf Species Survival Plan.

Saluda will be joined by a new mate later next month, the zoo said.