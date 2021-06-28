Red, White and Boom! 4th of July fireworks displays, celebrations in RI, Mass.

(WPRI) — After the majority of fireworks displays were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, communities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Below is a list of Fourth of July fireworks displays and celebrations taking place across Southern New England this year.

Rhode Island

Bristol: After scaling it down last year, the country’s oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration is back in full force this year. The parade steps off at the corner of Chestnut and Hope streets at 10:30 a.m.

Click here for a full list of other celebrations occurring in Bristol »

The town’s annual fireworks display will also take place this year on July 4. The celebration will begin around 9:30 p.m. and the fireworks will be lit off at Poppasquash Point. The best place to view them, according to the town, is from the Thames Street and Independence Park area.

Coventry: The Johnson’s Pond Civic Association is hosting its annual fireworks celebration on July 4.

The fireworks will be lit off around 9:30 p.m. and can be viewed from anywhere along the pond.

Anyone interested in donating to the fireworks celebration can do so online.

Cranston: The city will be commemorating Fourth of July this year by lighting off fireworks at the Atwood Avenue Softball Field on July 4. The event was organized by non-profit Cranston Cares, and fireworks will kick off around 9 p.m.

“This Fourth of July, we are going to come together to celebrate our community, honor our heroes and commemorate our nation’s birth after a very challenging year for our community and our country,” Cranston Cares Founder Justin Erickson said. “I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate our citizen’s resiliency than bringing fireworks to Cranston for the Fourth of July.”

This will be the first of what the non-profit organization hopes will be an annual event, according to Erickson.

Cumberland: The town will celebrate the Fourth of July with a fireworks display on July 3 at Tucker Field around 9 p.m.

Prior to that, a food truck rally will take place from 5:30-9 p.m. and will feature oldies music by Kings Row starting at 6:30 p.m.

The rain date for this celebration is July 5.

East Providence: The city will be hosting a Fourth of July concert and fireworks display at Pierce Memorial Field on July 3. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display will start around 9 p.m.

The concert will feature Marc Dennis, Crystal, Brendan Rush and Bella Hannah, Full Circle Duo, The Stone Leaf, Arlindo Andrade, Manuel Brandao and Andrea Vargas.

No coolers or pets are allowed at the event.

Narragansett: The town will once again be lighting off Fourth of July fireworks at Narragansett Town Beach. The fireworks display will begin at dusk on July 4.

Beforehand, the Brass Force will be playing from 2-4 p.m. on the deck of the North Beach Clubhouse, and the United States Coast Guard Band will perform on the North Beach Clubhouse deck from 6:30-8 p.m.

The rain date for this event is July 5.

Newport: The City by the Sea has scheduled a fireworks display for July 4 beginning around 9:15 p.m.

The best viewing spot, according to the city, is anywhere facing westward of Newport Harbor. Popular viewing spots include Perrotti Park, King Park and Queen Anne Square.

Anyone interested in donating to this year’s fireworks display is encouraged to make checks payable to “The City of Newport” with a notation of “Fireworks Fund.” Those checks can then be sent to the Mayor’s Office at 43. Broadway, Newport, R.I. 02840.

Parking is limited, and visitors are encouraged to park in any of the city’s public parking lots.

New Shoreham: Block Island will be celebrating Fourth of July with a parade scheduled for July 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The parade will begin on West Side Road and end at the Statue of Rebecca.

Then at noon, Block Island will host a Country Music Festival at Ballard’s Resort, which is scheduled to end around 7 p.m.

A fireworks display will take place on July 2 beginning at 9 p.m. The best place to view the display is from 1 Water Street, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

There will also be live music starting at 7:30 p.m.

North Providence: The city will be celebrating Independence Day on July 3.

The event kicks off with entertainment featuring “Reminisce” at 6 p.m. A Food Court will also be available to guests from 6-9 p.m.

A fireworks display will take place at Governor John A. Notte, Jr. Park on Mineral Spring Avenue around 9 p.m.

The rain date for this event is July 5.

Pawtucket: A fireworks display is scheduled to take place at the former home of the Pawtucket Red Sox on July 3.

“For over a year, our community because of the pandemic, like so many others across the nation and the world, has gone without community events that bring us all together,” Mayor Donald Grebien said. “We hope that the continuation of this longstanding tradition will help to bring a sense of normalcy and Pawtucket pride to the community that everyone can enjoy.”

The fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. and will be lit off from inside McCoy Stadium. Since there’s no baseball game, this year’s event will look different than years past, and visitors won’t be allowed inside.

Instead, Joseph Jenks Junior High School will be hosting a food truck event prior to the fireworks display, which will include live entertainment starting at 6 p.m.

The rain date for the fireworks display is July 5.

South Kingstown: The town will be hosting a concert and fireworks display on July 4 from 5:30-10 p.m.

The concert will feature Take It To The Bridge and will take place at Old Mountain Field. The fireworks will be lit off around 9 p.m.

The rain date is scheduled for July 5.

Warwick: The city will be celebrating the Fourth of July with a fireworks display at Oakland Beach on July 3.

The display will last approximately 40 minutes and can either be best viewed from the Oakland Beach Seawall and Warwick City Park.

The rain date for this event is scheduled for July 4.

Westerly: The town is hosting an Independence Day Family Carnival on July 4 from 7-9:30 p.m., which will end with a ground fountain fireworks display.

The carnival will take place at the Weekapaug Inn and will include a New England-style lobster boil, barbecue fare, carnival games, s’mores, live music, face painting and a roving magician.

Tickets for the carnival can be purchased online.

The rain date for this event is scheduled for July 5.

Woonsocket: The city has scheduled an Independence Day Celebration for July 3 from 4-9 p.m.

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy live music and food at the World War II Veterans Memorial State Park. A fireworks display will take place around 9 p.m.

The rain date for this event is scheduled for July 5.

Massachusetts

Attleboro: The city will not be hosting a fireworks display this summer, however, the annual “Kidz 4th Fun” event will take place on July 3.

The event will start around 9 a.m. at the Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex. The celebration will include family-oriented games, food and music.

The annual bike parade will also kick off around 10:15 a.m.

Fall River: The city’s annual Fourth of July celebration will take place at Bicentennial and Heritage State Parks on July 4.

There will be live music prior to the fireworks, and a number of food and ice cream trucks will be available.

Battleship Cove will also be lighting off fireworks from the USS Massachusetts at Battleship Cove on July 4.

The event costs $10 per person and children under the age of 2 are free.

The gates open at 7:30 p.m. and snacks will be available for purchase at the Battleship Snack Shack.

Foxboro: A patriotic fireworks display will take place at Patriot Place on July 2 beginning at 9:15 p.m.

“We look forward to kicking off the Fourth of July holiday weekend with a fun-filled day of family activities and culminating in a spectacular fireworks show,” Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place said. “As we make the much-anticipated return to normal, we can’t wait to celebrate this patriotic occasion with our guests at Patriot Place.”

Live entertainment will also be featured at Patriot Place’s Summer Stage prior to the fireworks.

Guests can make reservations at any of the restaurants inside Patriot Place online.

New Bedford: The city will be lighting off fireworks from a barge in the New Bedford Harbor beginning at 9 p.m. on July 3.

The event is free to all and the best spot to view the fireworks is display from lower Union and Front streets.

Rehoboth: Fourth of July festivities will kick off starting at 8 p.m. on July 3 at the Bandstand with a concert featuring Funster.

Funster will also perform after the fireworks display, which will take place around 9:30 p.m. The display will be visible from up and down the beach and boardwalk.

Seekonk: The Seekonk Speedway is hosting its Independence Day Thrill Show from 5-9:30 p.m. on July 3.

The event will feature a fireworks display and a variety of races.

Tickets to the show can be purchased online and cost $25 for adults, $12 for kids and children under the age of 5 are free. The gates open at 2:30 p.m.

Did we forget anything? Send any additional fireworks displays or celebrations to reportit@wpri.com.