Recently-released proposals would transform Crook Point Bridge into pedestrian pathway, park

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In an attempt to preserve the Crook Point Bascule Bridge, which is frozen not only in time but in the upright position, the city of Providence is considering five different proposals to repurpose it.

The city began soliciting ideas for the bridge last October and just recently pared nearly 80 submissions down to the top five.

The 113-year-old railroad bridge was abandoned in 1976 and was left open to allow boats to travel through the Seekonk River.

The bridge was initially scheduled to be demolished, but was spared when the Providence Preservation Society placed it on its list of most endangered properties.

All five plans call for the bridge to be converted into a pedestrian bridge and a park near the East Side rail tunnel off Gano Street.

The five finalists and their blueprints are listed below:

Three of the five designs would make visitors turn around once they reach the drawbridge, while the other two would create a walkway that connects both sides of the river.

The city is asking for the public to provide feedback on each of the five proposals online by April 6. The winner will be announced sometime in May.

