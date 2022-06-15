EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This will be worth getting up a little early to see.

Through the end of June, five planets will be putting on a rare cosmic show in the morning sky.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be lined up in their natural order in the solar system through the end of the month.

It is not uncommon to see two or even three planets in the sky at the same time, but seeing all five of the naked-eye planets at once is rare. On top of that, seeing all five lined up in the order of their distance from the sun is even more rare.

In fact, this is the first time all five of these planets will be lined up this way since December 2004.

So, how will you be able to see the celestial lineup? When the sky is clear an hour before dawn, all five planets will stretch from the eastern horizon to the southern sky.

This astronomical phenomenon is visible now through the end of June.

The best morning to view the planets is on June 24, which is when Mercury will be easier to see as it moves a little farther away from the brightness of the sun.

That same day, the waning crescent moon will be situated between Venus and Mars.

Space enthusiasts won’t need a telescope to see the planets since all five can be seen with the naked-eye.

But that doesn’t mean a telescope is completely useless in this situation. Those who use one may be able to see some of the planets’ distinct features, like Jupiter’s moons or the rings of Saturn.

Here are some fun facts about all five planets: