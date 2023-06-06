SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Raising Cane’s, a popular fast-food chain known for its chicken fingers, will soon be coming to Seekonk, 12 News has learned.

The fast-food restaurant will eventually move into the former Pier 1 Imports off of Highland Avenue. The home goods store shuttered back in 2020 and has been vacant ever since.

Construction crews demolish Pier 1 Imports.

The building was demolished Tuesday to make room for the new fast-food restaurant. The developers told the Seekonk Planning Board earlier this year that the new restaurant would boast an approximately 3,300 square-foot dual drive-thru.

It’s unclear exactly when the new Raising Cane’s would open.

This comes months after the Louisiana-based chain confirmed it would open its first Rhode Island location in Johnston. That restaurant is slated to open later this year in Stonehill Market Place.

The fast-food chain primarily serves chicken fingers, along with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and its signature “Cane’s Sauce.”