SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Raising Cane’s, a popular fast-food chain known for its chicken fingers, will soon be coming to Seekonk, 12 News has learned.
The fast-food restaurant will eventually move into the former Pier 1 Imports off of Highland Avenue. The home goods store shuttered back in 2020 and has been vacant ever since.
The building was demolished Tuesday to make room for the new fast-food restaurant. The developers told the Seekonk Planning Board earlier this year that the new restaurant would boast an approximately 3,300 square-foot dual drive-thru.
It’s unclear exactly when the new Raising Cane’s would open.
This comes months after the Louisiana-based chain confirmed it would open its first Rhode Island location in Johnston. That restaurant is slated to open later this year in Stonehill Market Place.
The fast-food chain primarily serves chicken fingers, along with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and its signature “Cane’s Sauce.”