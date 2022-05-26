NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Three crosswalks in Newport are getting a colorful makeover.

The Newport City Council voted 6-1 Wednesday in favor of a resolution to permanently paint the crosswalks around “Equality Park” in rainbow colors to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Local organization “Newport Pride” has been pushing for the change for three years, committing to pay for the paint, maintenance, and security needed for temporary details during the project.

“I think it very clearly will still be a crosswalk, based on the guidelines, but it will also be a celebration,” Newport City Councilor Jamie Bova said.

The gaps in between the white lines of the crosswalks will be painted in the different colors. Newport will be the first municipality to implement the change in Rhode Island, joining Massachusetts’ Plymouth and Northampton.

It’s unclear at this time when the sidewalks will be painted.