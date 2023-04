JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Jamestown police officer came to the rescue of a raccoon who found himself stuck in a storm drain Friday morning.

The raccoon, which the department affectionately named “Rocky,” was found clinging to the sewer grate on Felucca Avenue.

Officer Chad Specht was able to pull the raccoon to safety, according to the department.

The raccoon was not injured and scampered away.

It’s unclear how the raccoon got stuck at this time.