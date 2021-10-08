PVDonuts to open brand new bake shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The founders of PVDonuts announced they’re opening a brand new bakery, but they won’t be selling their famous gourmet doughnuts.

PVDonuts introduced Oak Bakeshop Thursday in a social media post, in which they requested their loyal customers support the new bakery.

On its own brand new social media page, Oak Bakeshop described themselves as a Jewish bakery and café.

The bakery said it plans to offer “traditional Jewish treats along with other classic pastries.” It also plans to offer “a full coffee program,” which will feature local coffee vendors such as Borealis, Nitro and The Coffee Guy.

While the bakery said it has secured a location in Providence, they’re not revealing where just yet.

“We haven’t set an opening date and have no idea when it’ll be … probably just whenever we’re ready,” the bakery said.

Prior to opening the storefront, Oak Bakeshop said it plans to participate in pop-up events and launch exclusive merchandise, among other promotional ventures.