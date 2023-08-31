PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The capital city is officially gearing up for this year’s PVDFest.

The free outdoor arts festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 8-10 at 195 District Park, will feature hundreds of artists and performers.

PVDFest released an interactive map Thursday of the festival footprint, as well as a detailed schedule of the festivities.

“We’ve worked hard to curate experiences for every festival goer, and we’re incredibly proud of the rich diversity and high-quality programming PVDFest has to offer this year,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said. “Our map and schedule make it easy to plan your weekend ahead of time and get ready for an extraordinary, immersive experience on our beautiful riverfront.”

The map includes the location of the stages, art installations, artist market and food village. It also highlights where the bathrooms are, as well as shaded areas and misting tents.

The schedule includes a full basin WaterFire lighting Saturday night, as well as the PVDFest Parade Sunday afternoon. The parade route is also included on this year’s interactive map.

PVDFest created a Spotify playlist this year ahead of the festival, which includes songs from the musicians who will be taking the stage throughout the weekend.

This is the first time PVDFest will be held in September. The outdoor arts festival had previously taken place in June.

PVDFest is also doing away with open containers, outdoor bars and block parties, which had grown in popularity since the festival’s inception back in 2015.

“I made a decision to put the focus of this festival back on the arts, back on the performances, back on the experiences that families and residences can have,” Smiley explained back in June. “There are plenty of places for people to go get a drink, but the festival itself is not going to have open containers this year.”

The Guild PVD Beer Garden, which has already established itself within 195 District Park, is included in this year’s festival footprint.