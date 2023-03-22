PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced Wednesday that the PVDFest is coming back to the capital city this year.

The free outdoor arts festival, first held in 2015, gathers vendors, performers, and artists in downtown Providence.

Previously held in June, Smiley said this year’s festival will be held on Sept. 8-10 to close out the summer season.

“PVDFest is the moment where we as a community celebrate all the creativity, uniqueness, and diversity that lives here in the Creative Capital,” Smiley said. “I am excited to see our local artists bring their creative talents to this year’s festival and hope to see everyone join us with their family and friends!”

The festival returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interest forms are open on the PVDFest website for artists, performers, vendors, and volunteers who want to be contacted when planning for the event starts.