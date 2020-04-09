12 RESPONDS //
Push-ups in a pencil skirt: Raimondo accepts viral challenge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ From her office on Smith Hill, Gov. Gina Raimondo took part in a challenge that has been making its rounds on social media.

Raimondo posted a video of herself cranking out 11 push-ups, in a skirt no less. She didn’t even cheat, either: in perfect form, she hit the floor with each rep. (It’s worth noting she played rugby back in her college days.)

With many cooped up at home because of the pandemic, the push-up challenge went viral almost instantly. Participants are asked to film themselves doing 10 push-ups, then tag someone else.

Eyewitness News Anchor Shannon Hegy, who was tagged by former Coventry Police Chief and Rhode Island National Guard Lieutenant Col. John McDonald, also participated, while her son Carter kept count. (Sort of.)

Raimondo ended up tagging Meghan Hughes, the president of the Community College of Rhode Island, who gladly accepted.

