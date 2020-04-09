PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ From her office on Smith Hill, Gov. Gina Raimondo took part in a challenge that has been making its rounds on social media.
Raimondo posted a video of herself cranking out 11 push-ups, in a skirt no less. She didn’t even cheat, either: in perfect form, she hit the floor with each rep. (It’s worth noting she played rugby back in her college days.)
With many cooped up at home because of the pandemic, the push-up challenge went viral almost instantly. Participants are asked to film themselves doing 10 push-ups, then tag someone else.
Eyewitness News Anchor Shannon Hegy, who was tagged by former Coventry Police Chief and Rhode Island National Guard Lieutenant Col. John McDonald, also participated, while her son Carter kept count. (Sort of.)
Raimondo ended up tagging Meghan Hughes, the president of the Community College of Rhode Island, who gladly accepted.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Push-ups in a pencil skirt: Raimondo accepts viral challenge
- UK’s Johnson out of intensive care as his condition improves
- Shuttered New Bedford nursing homes enlisted for coronavirus recovery
- 16.8M Americans thrown out of work as economic toll rises
- Join WPRI 12 in supporting RI Food Bank on April 10