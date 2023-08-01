FALMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A puppy from Massachusetts has become a star on social media.

Chowdah, an Australian Shepherd puppy who is only about a week old, was born with a birthmark that closely resembles Cape Cod.

“I’m sitting there with my sister and she was just looking at the black one in particular and she was like ‘Oh my God! That looks like Cape Cod,'” breeder Garret Bentley said.

Because of the unique design, Bentley said they had to come up with a clever name.

“Chowdah is what we kind of came up with. I mean, everyone was coming up with names in the comments, obviously, it has it on the back, so we gotta give it a Cape Cod theme,” Bentley said.

Bentley said he’s received a lot of messages about adopting Chowdah, but says he’s thinking about keeping the special puppy for himself.