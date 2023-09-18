PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Officers in Provincetown responded to an unusual call for assistance over the weekend.

The officers responded to Province Lands Road Saturday night near the AWOL Hotel to find an adult grey seal galumphing down the street.

It appeared the seal was turned around in the nearby marsh after the tide had gone out, according to police.

In a social media post, the Provincetown Police Department shared a video of officers clearing a path for the wayward seal and guiding it back toward the beach. The video shows the seal sliding underneath the guardrail on a tarp and back into the sand.

The seal was not injured and returned to the ocean without issues.