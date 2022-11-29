PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence unveiled its latest art installation Tuesday which aims to capture the city’s multicultural community.

The five large-scale portraits, all created by Rhode Island-based artists, can now be seen on the sides of buildings downtown.

The project, dubbed “Who We Are Now,” asked artists to consider the topic of identity in today’s world and the portraits depict people of different races and cultures. Some of the meanings behind the photos also tackle topics like mental health.

Fifteen local photographers were invited to submit their work to the city’s Art, Culture + Tourism Department. The five chosen artists are Kannetha Brown, Eli De Faria, Jeny Hernandez-Watson, Jonathan Pitts-Wiley, and Abenda Sohn.

“These brilliant portraits allow us to see our neighbors and each other in a new light,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said. “We are the Creative Capital, and we will continue finding ways to turn our city into a canvas for art.”

The portraits will be on display until December 2023.