PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence the giraffe has officially arrived at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence.

The 20-month-old Masi giraffe comes from the Greenville Zoo, in South Carolina, which had already named her Providence before learning she would be coming to Rhode Island.

“She’s a brave, bold, sassy little girl. She came right up to us on her first day to eat her grain from a bucket. She wants to play with our other female giraffe, but they are still getting to know each other,” said Amy Roberts, deputy director of animal programs at the zoo.

Roger Williams Park Zoo was chosen to get Providence as part of a breeding recommendation based on the Species Survival Plan (SSP) for Masai giraffes. The process makes sure that endangered species keep a “genetically diverse and biologically sound population.”

The Masai Giraffe population has declined by 49-51% in the past 30 years, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

There are only about 35,000 left in the world.