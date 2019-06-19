Providence test market for Panera Bread dinner-only menu

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence is one of two test markets in the country for Panera Bread’s new dinner-only menu.
The company said the menu will include items like “Artisan flatbreads; filling bowls; hearty sandwiches; and hot seasonal sides, all served exclusively during dinnertime.”
The new menu will be available between 4:30-10 p.m. starting in September.
According to the company, new menu items include:
- Teriyaki Chicken & Broccoli Bowl
- Pesto Chicken Bowl
- Steak & Blue Cheese Artisan Flatbread
- Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Artisan Flatbread
- Margherita Artisan Flatbread
- Parmesan Broccoli Side
- Tomato Basil & Cucumber Salad Side
- Sweet Potato Mash
- Toasted Pastrami Sandwich
- Toasted Tuscan Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Eyewitness News has inquired why Providence was selected as one of the test markets, but we have yet to hear back.
Kentucky is the other test market.