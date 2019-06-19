Providence test market for Panera Bread dinner-only menu

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence is one of two test markets in the country for Panera Bread’s new dinner-only menu.

The company said the menu will include items like “Artisan flatbreads; filling bowls; hearty sandwiches; and hot seasonal sides, all served exclusively during dinnertime.”

The new menu will be available between 4:30-10 p.m. starting in September.

According to the company, new menu items include:

Teriyaki Chicken & Broccoli Bowl

Pesto Chicken Bowl

Steak & Blue Cheese Artisan Flatbread

Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Artisan Flatbread

Margherita Artisan Flatbread

Parmesan Broccoli Side

Tomato Basil & Cucumber Salad Side

Sweet Potato Mash

Toasted Pastrami Sandwich

Toasted Tuscan Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Eyewitness News has inquired why Providence was selected as one of the test markets, but we have yet to hear back.

Kentucky is the other test market.