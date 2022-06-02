PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One Providence teacher was thrown a surprise ceremony on Thursday in honor of their hard work for the district.

Providence Superintendent Javier Montañez, teachers, and students gathered at Webster Avenue Elementary School to celebrate 2022’s Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Lindsay Paiva.

Paiva is a third-grade multi-language learning teacher at Webster Avenue Elementary School and was presented the honor by Montañez.

“I want to say thank you from all of us in Providence for taking your time, your dedication, and love for our community and our students,” Montañez said.

Paiva says she is grateful to be a part of the Webster Avenue community, and she thanked everyone for showing up for another difficult school year.

“Thank you so much for this honor but I couldn’t have done it without everybody here, all of my colleagues and administration, my family, and all of my students and families,” she said. “This is why I show up every day.”