PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence teacher was emotional after being named the first-ever winner of the Rhode Island Civic Education Teacher of the Year.

John Healy, who teaches at E-Cubed Academy, was recognized Monday in a ceremony at the State House.

The new award honors one educator who has shown their commitment to teaching Civics or American Government. Rhode Island students, teachers, and administrators nominated 18 educators for the award.

Healy’s students said he encourages them every day, saying they have the potential to change the world through civic action.

“I’ve taught for 29 years and I’ve been blessed working in Providence and I’ve had the best students,” Healey said. “They inspire me every day to be better… I think that’s all a teacher can ever ask.”

Healey currently teaches AP US History, AP Modern World History, and Civics in America.