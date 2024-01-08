PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a serendipitous Final Jeopardy! question that only one contestant knew the answer to Monday night.

That contestant was Matt Harvey.

The Providence resident didn’t falter when presented with the category “State Capitals.” Instead, Harvey wagered the entirety of his earnings from the second round.

It was a decision that ultimately paid off.

Host Ken Jennings read the Final Jeopardy! aloud: “The 2 closest state capitals, at about 40 miles apart, one was founded by someone no longer allowed in the other.”

Harvey, executive director of Integra Community Care Network and Brown University graduate, was the only contestant to correctly guess Providence, Rhode Island, and Boston, Massachusetts.

That answer is what propelled him out of the Second Chance Tournament and into the popular game show’s Champions Wildcard, which is set to begin next Tuesday.

Harvey’s latest win puts him one step closer to clinching a Tournament of Champions berth.

Jeopardy! airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on WPRI 12.