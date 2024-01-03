PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man who competed on Jeopardy! in November 2022 has been given another shot.

Matt Harvey, executive director of Integra Community Care Network, will return to the Alex Trebek Stage for the popular game show’s Second Chance Tournament later this week.

Harvey’s first and only appearance on the game show happened on Nov. 29, 2022. He placed second to Cris Pannullo, who won his 18th straight game.

“He was on a roll,” Harvey said. “Against any other player maybe I would’ve won, and I guess the producers felt the same way because they reached out and said ‘Would you like to come back and try again?'”

Harvey is a Brown University graduate and adjunct professor for the School of Public Health’s Department of Health Services, Policy and Practice.

He is also one of two Rhode Islanders to compete in the Second Chance Tournament. Pawtucket native and high school Spanish teacher Sharon Bishop returned to the show Tuesday, but placed second.

Harvey plans to watch the show surrounded by family friends, and according to Harvey, that’s when the pressure is on.

“That’s when I’m going to be like, ‘Oh my god, I’m on television,’ ‘I can’t believe I said that,’ or looked that way or made that face,” Harvey said. “I get the stage fright afterwards when I see it.”

Win or lose, Harvey said the experience was one to remember.

“Without giving anything away, I’m proud of being up there and the performance I put in,” he said.

Harvey’s show airs Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on WPRI 12.