PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Jeopardy! contestant Matt Harvey is making the most out of his second chance.

The Providence resident returned to the Alex Trebek Stage for the popular game show’s Second Chance Tournament Thursday night.

Harvey, executive director of Integra Community Care Network, secured his spot in the finals with a game-winning total of $29,400. He dominated his opponents by answering 22 questions correctly and only guessing one incorrectly.

He first competed on the show back in November 2022 but lost to Cris Pannullo, who won his 18th straight game.

Harvey is one of two Rhode Islanders to compete in the Second Chance Tournament. Pawtucket native and high school Spanish teacher Sharon Bishop returned to the show Tuesday, but placed second.

The Brown University graduate and adjunct professor will compete on Friday and Monday for a chance to advance to the Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on WPRI 12.