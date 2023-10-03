PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s that time of year again — the capital city has put out the call for two “perfect” Christmas trees ahead of the holidays.

The city is seeking two spruces or firs for its two annual tree lighting ceremonies;

A 35-foot to 45-foot spruce or fir to be placed at Providence City Hall

A 15-foot to 20-foot spruce or fir to be placed at the BankNewport City Center

This year’s annual Holiday Celebration and tree lighting is schedule for Dec. 1.

The selected trees will be on display throughout the holiday season.

Those who wish to nominate a tree can do so by emailing a photo and description to Providence’s Cultural Affairs Manager Allison Barry at abarry@providenceri.gov. Tree nominations must be submitted by Nov. 12.

The winning trees will be cut down and hauled away by the city free of charge.

The tree lighting will coincide with the Three Nights of Lights, which the Providence Warwick Convention Bureau first launched last year. The 2nd-annual celebration will begin Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 3.