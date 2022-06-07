PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A mother in Providence is in desperate need of a specialized van that would greatly improve the life of her son.

Isabel Llavet and her son Dereck Silva moved to Rhode Island from Puerto Rico in 2017 but now they are having trouble getting from their home to doctor’s appointments.

“I’m going to cry because he’s such a great kid. He deserves to really just enjoy the time that he has here, and if whatever we can do, and that we have continued to do, to support him, that’s really just the goal. To highlight Dereck and his spirit and his energy,” his school nurse Erin O’Brien said.

Silva is in 8th grade living with two forms of muscular dystrophy and was also recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“When they’re about six or seven years old they lose their ability to walk,” O’Brien explained.

“Eventually his respiratory muscles won’t be able to help him breathe, it’s quite sad,” his physical therapist Stacia Berube added.

Silva knows what will happen to him and when.

“It won’t affect him cognitively at all. He’ll be completely aware of the whole process as it’s happening to him,” Berube explained.

Silva talked about the first seven years of his life in Puerto Rico.

“They didn’t want to give me a wheelchair so my mom bought me one from eBay and it was so big,” he recalled.





His mom started to realize something may not be right with Silva when he was just a few years old because he used to fall a lot. She said she has to be his biggest advocate because insurance in Puerto Rico told her he didn’t need leg braces.

Since finding help and doctors was difficult there, she selflessly picked up their lives and moved to her parent’s home in Pawtucket with only a bag and $500 to get Silva checked out by Boston doctors.

Now they live in Providence and are grateful for the school system that has not just provided transportation to and from school, but a lot of support for Silva’s physical and mental health.

“And he participates in things,” Llavet added.

But they have a huge issue — they rely on public transportation for Silva’s many doctor apopintments or any time they need to leave the house.

“It takes us two public buses to arrive at the appointment, plus two other buses to come back home,” Llavet explained.

On top of the inconvenience of taking public transportation, Silva said sometimes he even gets hurt on the rides.

“Sometimes they drive so crazy, it happened two times that they stopped so fast, and when that happens, I cannot breathe,” he said.

“If we could get a transportation that is big enough, even if I cannot put the electrical chair in there, but the manual chair, it will be a big help for Dereck and for us,” his mom said.

Llavet has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a vehicle to help bring Silva to his doctor’s appointments. So far they have raised $2,000 of their $35,000 goal.