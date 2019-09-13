‘Prince of Providence’ begins highly-anticipated run at Trinity Rep

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The story of Providence’s notorious mayor has hit the ground running on the big stage.

“The Prince of Providence” – based on a book of the same name written by former Providence Journal reporter Mike Stanton – opened Thursday night at Trinity Repertory Company to a nearly sold-out crowd.

The play tells the story of two-time Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci and his legacy in the Ocean State.

Pat Cortellesa – who clashed with Cianci during his time as mayor – attended the first performance Thursday night.

Cortellesa told Eyewitness News before the show that he believes the play will be a “very honest” depiction of Cianci.

“I have to admit – Mr. Cianci had some good traits, but unfortunately, corruption was one of his major flaws,” Cortellesa said. “Hopefully they’ll be honest and portray that equally.”

The show runs through Oct. 27 – with several of the performances already being sold out.

Trinity Rep recently announced details for a ticket lottery for those who are interested in seeing the show.