‘Prince of Providence’ begins highly-anticipated run at Trinity Rep

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The story of Providence’s notorious mayor has hit the ground running on the big stage.

“The Prince of Providence” – based on a book of the same name written by former Providence Journal reporter Mike Stanton – opened Thursday night at Trinity Repertory Company to a nearly sold-out crowd.

The play tells the story of two-time Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci and his legacy in the Ocean State.

Pat Cortellesa – who clashed with Cianci during his time as mayor – attended the first performance Thursday night.

Cortellesa told Eyewitness News before the show that he believes the play will be a “very honest” depiction of Cianci.

“I have to admit – Mr. Cianci had some good traits, but unfortunately, corruption was one of his major flaws,” Cortellesa said. “Hopefully they’ll be honest and portray that equally.”

The show runs through Oct. 27 – with several of the performances already being sold out.

Trinity Rep recently announced details for a ticket lottery for those who are interested in seeing the show.

More: Buy tickets to see “The Prince of Providence”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams