Strange Sight in Sky Caught on Newport Camera

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Early Monday morning this camera in Newport caught what may have been a shooting star! You can view it in the video above.

UPDATE: A look back at the time of this video shows that it was pretty cloudy around this time. This makes a shooting start more unlikely. It’s actually possible it could have been a bug which can have strange effects if it’s moving quickly in the view of the camera.

However, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower does peak tonight into Tuesday morning. So it’s possible there may be some views of this to be had. While this can sometimes be seen in the northern hemisphere, according to earthsky.org, “This shower is known to be richer as seen from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere than from the Northern Hemisphere.”