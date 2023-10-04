PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Portsmouth property just broke a new record.

The waterfront home located at 179 Indian Ave. has sold for $8,550,000, the highest-ever residential sale in the town, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The ranch-style house is plotted on 1.92 acres and features a 200-foot unobstructed view of the Sakonnet River.

Sotheby’s said the sale is the result of a successful renovation project, as the house was “once hidden in the shadows.” A Bristol-based architecture company also helped with the remodeling.

It’s not the priciest property sale on Indian Avenue, however. Sotheby’s noted that a property over the border in Middletown has sold at an even higher price.

(Anthony Crisafulli/Sotheby’s International Realty)

(Anthony Crisafulli/Sotheby’s International Realty)

(Anthony Crisafulli/Sotheby’s International Realty)

(Anthony Crisafulli/Sotheby’s International Realty)