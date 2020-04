PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Large group activities have had to go virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Portsmouth High School marching band is the latest to do so.

Under the direction of Band Director Ted Rausch and Assistant Band Director Shaun Horgan, all members of the band were able to play together this week.

From drums to the horn section and reeds, everyone joined in to perform their school song, “For Portsmouth.”

Here’s the full video: