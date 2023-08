BOSTON (WPRI) — Hundreds of people competed in the Boston Triathlon on Sunday, including a 12-year-old Portsmouth girl.

Eshe Stockton, a Portsmouth middle school student, came in third place in the Sprint Triathlon, Female 19 and under division.

Courtesy of Columbia Threadneedle Investments Courtesy of Columbia Threadneedle Investments

The middle schooler started competing years ago, saying she was inspired by her mom, Anne Marie Almirol, who is also a triathlete.

To date, Stockton has completed more than 20 triathlons.