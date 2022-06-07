CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Stanley’s Famous Hamburgers is making a comeback.

The popular Dexter Street burger joint closed six months ago after a pipe burst inside the restaurant.

Owner Louie Augusta said he’s grateful that he can finally reopen his beloved business, which has been a Central Falls staple for more than 90 years.

“Everyone’s excited,” Augusta said. “We’ve had our ups and downs and this is definitely a high for us right now … it’s just an incredible experience.”

Augusta said Stanley’s, like many restaurants, was hit hard by the pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, Augusta created a GoFundMe page to keep his business afloat. It raised more than $21,000.

It’s been an uphill battle ever since for Augusta, especially after the pipe burst forced him to temporarily close. He’s extremely thankful for the community’s support over the past several years.

“It makes us feel like we are doing something positive in the community and serving our customers the best that we can,” Augusta said.

Augusta said the traditional famous hamburger with pickles and onions will be returning, however, a few additional items are being added to the menu.

New items include homemade stuffies, whole-belly clams and fried shrimp, however, those will only be available on Fridays. There are a few other seafood dishes coming to Stanley’s as well, according to Augusta.

Stanley’s will reopen on June 14. Augusta said a grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.