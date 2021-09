FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Are you missing a pet snake?

The Foxboro Police Department is searching for the owner of a ball python that was found Saturday morning.

“Slither” was found with no collar or tags in the area of Bristol Lane, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Foxboro Animal Control will be taking care of Slither until the snake’s owner is located.

If the snake is yours, you’re asked to call (508) 543-1212.