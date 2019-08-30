1  of  2
Police celebrate boy who defended mom from attacker during robbery, assault

Providence Police stop by to wish this boy a “Happy 11th Birthday” after his fought back when his mother was assaulted and robbed this week.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — What was probably one of the worst days in a Providence boy’s life was followed up with a day that turned out to be pretty special.

According to an Instagram post on the Providence Police Department’s page, officers helped the boy celebrate his 11th birthday Thursday – one day after he tried to fend off an attack on his mother.

Yesterday, several PPD officers responded to a call where a woman who had been walking to the store with her children, including her 10 year old son, was approached by a suspect who started to assault and rob her. The 10 year old son started to defend his mother by pushing and hitting the attacker. The suspect hit the little boy in the head, and then punched the mom in the face and stole her purse. Officers found out that the little boys 11th birthday was today, so they wanted to do something special for him and his family. Late this morning, a group of officers visited the young boy and his family at home bringing him a birthday cake, presents, PPD swag, and a birthday card. Furthermore, the officers rallied together to collect a cash donation from other officers to present to the mom who had a substantial amount of cash in her purse when it was stolen. Thank you for your amazing kindness Sgt Bobby Boehm, and Officers’ Jose Deschamps, Michael Caraccia, Adam Chin, David Sepe, Luis Fernandez, and Thiago Gomes. 💙#storiesyoudonthear #communitypolicing #communitypolice

Police said a man approached the boy and his mom Wednesday, attacking her and trying to steal her purse. They said the boy – who was 10 at the time – hit and pushed the attacker, trying to fight him off. Unfortunately, the man punched the boy’s mom in the face and made off with her purse, which was said to have a “substantial amount of cash” in it.

When officers found out the following day was the child’s 11th birthday, they knew they had to do something for the brave boy.

Police surprised the now 11-year-old with Providence Police Department “swag”, a birthday cake, and a birthday card with a special surprise inside.

The police department took up a collection to help the mother since her purse and contents were stolen.

It’s unknown who the boy and mother are at this time.

Those involved include; Sgt. Bobby Boehm, Officer Jose Deschamps, Officer Michael Caraccia, Officer Adam Chin, Officer David Sepe, Officer Luis Fernandez, and Officer Thiago Gomes.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Providence Police Department for comment, and we are awaiting further information.

