GREENFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — A mechanical failure forced a small plane to make an emergency landing on I-91 in Massachusetts on Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The plane safely landed in the breakdown lane between exits 43 and 46 in Greenfield. The two occupants were not injured, state police said, and no vehicles were involved.

Troopers assisted in moving the plane to the side of the road so crews could come and pick it up.