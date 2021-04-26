‘Pink’ supermoon will be visible Monday night in Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If there’s any night to head outside, pull up a chair and take a long look at the moon, it’s Monday night.

Starting around 7:15 p.m., the “supermoon” will appear bigger and brighter than normal and have a pinkish hue as it rises.

According to NASA, the moon is expected to be at its fullest around 11:30 p.m.

Time lapse of full Pink moon rising in eastern sky this evening, looking towards East Providence RI pic.twitter.com/7adECyNtSu — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) April 27, 2021

Supermoons tend to appear bigger and brighter because the moon is in “perigee,” meaning it’s about as close to the Earth as it gets.

Monday night into Tuesday, the moon will be approximately 222,064 miles from Earth. That’s the second closest the moon will get to us this year, according to EarthSky.

The opposite of perigee is apogee, the phase in which the moon is the farthest away from Earth. The next apogee occurs on May 11, when the moon is roughly 262,595 miles from us.

Be sure to get outside and take a look for yourself!

ReportIt! Send us your supermoon images here »