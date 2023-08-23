BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Animal control officers in Burrillville are trying to track down a pig that has been on the lam for about a week.

In a social media post Wednesday night, Burrillville Animal Control said the pig escaped immediately after arriving at his new home.

The pig is currently on the loose near Staghead Drive and Buck Hill Road, but animal control officers believe he has traveled as far north as Wallum Lake in Douglas, Massachusetts.

“Please do not chase him,” Burrillville Animal Control wrote in the post. “He will only run further.”

Anyone who spots the pig is urged to call Burrillville Animal Control at (401) 568-9480.

“Do not try to catch him,” the post continues. “[But] if he can be lured into a fenced area with food, that would be extremely helpful.”

Burrillville Animal Control said this is one of two pigs currently on the run in town, though the other one hasn’t traveled nearly as far and remains in his owner’s neighborhood.