BOSTON (WPRI) — A penguin chick that hatched at the New England Aquarium earlier this year is finally ready to join the rest of the colony.

The female chick named “Bray” hatched on March 23 and has been raised by her parents and trainers, according to the aquarium.

“In the early stages, the parents provide most of the care, just as they would in the wild,” senior penguin trainer Amanda Barr explained. “As the chick grew, we started teaching her to be hand-fed by our Animal Care team so she would be ready to join the rest of the colony on exhibit.”

Story continues below gallery.

Before moving into the exhibit, Bray received a full physical exam. She is now 6.6 pounds — more than 42 times her hatch weight.

She’ll be surrounded by relatives, including her 41-year-old great-grandmother Deco, who is the oldest penguin at the aquarium.

African penguins are an endangered species. Due to overfishing, oil spills and climate change, the global population has declined by 97% over the last century.

Since the 1970s, 108 African penguin chicks have hatched at the New England Aquarium.