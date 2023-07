NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An unusual visitor was seen roaming the streets of New Bedford on Tuesday.

The city’s Animal Control found a peacock near Acushnet Avenue and Marlboro Street. Now they are hoping to reunite it with its owner.

12 News connected with the Middletown man whose peacock went missing in May and he said, unfortunately, this is not his bird.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Bedford Police Animal Control at (508) 991-6366.