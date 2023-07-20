PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island drivers will now be able to showcase their Providence College pride with their license plates.

An initial license plate distribution will be held Friday, Aug. 4, in the lobby of Schneider Arena from 9 a.m. to noon, according to the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

After Aug. 4, the plates, which feature the Friars logo and “Providence College” at the bottom, will then be available for pick up at the DMV.

The cost of a PC license plate is $40 in addition to the normal vehicle registration fee, which is set by the state.

Of the $40 first-time fee, $20 will go to the DMV to cover plate production costs and state fee, and the other $20 will go to PC.

The college says they will use the $20 collected from each license plate order for the Angel Fund, which provides assistance to PC students of families with unexpected and extraordinary financial challenges so that those students can continue their studies at PC.