FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots unveiled their 2023 season schedule Thursday, which includes five nationally-televised matchups and a trip to Germany.

The Patriots will open the season in Foxboro against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10, which will be followed by their first prime-time matchup at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Prior to that, the Patriots will play the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans in the preseason beginning Aug. 10.

The Patriots will close out their season at home against the New York Jets for the fourth time since 2017, though the date and time for that matchup have not yet been determined.

Here’s a look at the Patriots’ entire 2023 schedule:

Week 1 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 2 – vs. Miami Dolphins, Sept. 17 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Week 3 – at New York Jets, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 4 – at Dallas Cowboys, Oct. 1 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX Providence

Week 5 – vs. New Orleans Saints, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 6 – at Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 15 at 4:05 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 7 – vs. Buffalo Bills, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 8 – at Miami Dolphins, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 9 – vs. Washington Commanders, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. on FOX Providence

Week 10 – Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt Germany, Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

Week 11 – BYE WEEK

Week 12 – at New York Giants, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. on FOX Providence

Week 13 – vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 14 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 7 at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15 – vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Week 16 – at Denver Broncos, Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network (Christmas Eve)

Week 17 – at Buffalo Bills, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12 (New Year’s Eve)

Week 18 – vs. New York Jets, date and time TBD