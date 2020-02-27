Panera launches unlimited coffee subscription for $8.99 a month

Live Now
Courtesy of Panera Bread

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Attention coffee lovers: You can now drink as much java as you want with Panera Bread’s new subscription service.

For $8.99 per month, MyPanera members can get an unlimited amount of coffee at any size and any flavor. That equals out to about 30 cents per cup if you drink one per day, the company noted.

Patrons can redeem their subscription once up to every two hours with unlimited refills if they stay in the cafe.

The subscription includes iced coffee and tea, according to Panera, but cold brew and espresso and cappuccino beverages are excluded.

Visit Panera’s website for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

