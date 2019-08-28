Panera Bread partners with popular apps to expand delivery access

ST. LOUIS (WPRI) — Panera Bread has partnered with DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats to expand its delivery services, the company announced Wednesday.

In addition to ordering delivery through Panera’s mobile app and website, customers can now order from any of the three partnering apps. In most markets, Panera-employed drivers will deliver the food, regardless of which service was used to place the order.

Locally, the new delivery services will be offered for the Cranston, East Greenwich and Warwick locations in Rhode Island and the Dartmouth and Seekonk locations in Massachusetts.

Panera says it is working to connect the company’s loyalty program, MyPanera, to the partner sites.

In the coming months, customers registered for the program will be able to earn credits towards rewards when ordering from Doordash, Grubhub or Uber Eats.

“We believe this partnership model helps differentiate us from our competitors and will take our already successful delivery business to new heights,” Panera’s EVP Chief Growth and Strategy Officer Dan Wegiel said. “More consumers than ever will be able to access Panera with the service-level expectations to which they have grown accustomed – we love that.”