Oreo releases creme-filled eggs, rivaling Easter staple

(WIAT) — Step aside, Cadbury! Oreo has released a creme-filled egg just in time for the holiday season.
The tasty treat is reminiscent of a Cadbury Creme Egg, but rest assured, it is a remarkable deviation from the Easter staple. Wrapped in festive foil, the chocolate eggshell is packed with a crunchy, cookies-and-creme filling.
By now you’re probably wondering how you can get your hands on these (presumably) delectable delights. Well, wonder no more! Right now, you can pick up a box of five eggs at Walmart for $3.48, perfect for sharing or keeping to yourself. We won’t judge. Fair warning, the world is filled with Scrooges who will question your life choices.
Have you tried them yet? Did they meet your EGGS-pectations? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting me @NickErebia. Now if you excuse me, I’m going to Walmart.
