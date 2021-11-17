Olneyville New York System debuts new, yet still iconic, sign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — What’s new is still old, at least when it comes to Olneyville New York System’s iconic neon sign.

The owner of the popular hot wiener joint took down the decades-old sign back in July in hopes of refurbishing it, only to learn that it had deteriorated to the point where it would’ve been impossible to hang back up.

Scrapping his original plans, the owner asked Providence Painted Signs to fabricate a brand new, yet still iconic, sign that matched its predecessor as closely as possible.

The new sign was raised and put into place Monday evening, and the neon lights were installed Tuesday.

The owner’s plans for the original sign are unknown at this time.