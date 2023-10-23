WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Miss Universe and Rhode Island native Olivia Culpo is getting married in her home state.

Culpo, who’s engaged to San Fransisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, confirmed their plan to tie the knot in the Ocean State via TikTok.

The Cranston native did not mention their wedding venue by name, but explained that it took the couple “a really long time” to decide where they were going to get married.

“I have to say, there is a lot of pride from our little state,” Culpo gushed in the video. “This is the smallest state in the country … some people think Rhode Island is an island or that it’s part of New York.”

“If you haven’t been here, you should come because it’s the best state in the entire world, and I’m getting married here,” she continued.

Culpo later posted several photos on Instagram from the Ocean House in Westerly, but didn’t specify whether it was their venue.

Culpo and McCaffery have been together since 2019 and announced their engagement back in April.

The couple has yet to announce their wedding date.