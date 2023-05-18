WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport man known as “Fast Eddie” is showing no signs of slowing down.

Edmond Beaulieu turned 107 years old this week.

He’s known to be a car enthusiast who got his nickname for how quickly he walks around car shows.

“I think it’s an achievement just to reach that age,” his son Joseph Beaulieu said. “He’s happy to see people.”

Eddie has a cane that reads “Oldest Citizen of Westport” that was given to him by the town.

In the past, his friends and family celebrated his birthday by organizing a classic car parade. For his 105th birthday, his family made him the star of a billboard on I-195.