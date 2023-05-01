NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former Friendly’s in North Providence will be transformed into the “home of the Good Burger” next month, 12 News has learned.

North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi confirmed that the vacant Mineral Spring Avenue restaurant will be used to film Good Burger 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon classic.

Good Burger 2 is expected to begin begin filming in the Ocean State in mid-May.

The former Friendly’s, which shuttered back in 2019, will eventually be torn down and replaced with a car wash, according to Lombardi.

The mayor said the old North Providence Police Department will also be featured in the movie.

The original Good Burger movie was based off of a fast food skit on the Nickelodeon comedy series All That. It’s unclear exactly what the sequel will entail, other than that Thompson and Mitchell are reprising their roles as Dexter and Ed.

The Rhode Island Film & Television Office, which is expected to release more information in the coming days, announced last week that Boston Casting is in search of actors and extras for the movie.

This isn’t the first high-profile sequel to be filmed in Rhode Island in recent years. Hocus Pocus 2 dropped on Disney+ last fall after filming for more than a year in the Ocean State.