Now that fall is in full swing, when can we expect to see peak foliage?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year across all of New England, and areas in the northern part of the region have already started to see some fall colors.

However, the trees here in Southern New England are not quite there yet.

Fall foliage typically begins in September, but doesn’t truly peak until mid-October for northern New England. But for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, late October is the peak time for the leaves changing.

Now, the occurrence of peak foliage each year can change, and one of reasons why is based on weather conditions.

For example, our area was in a drought last fall. The lack of rain not only dried up and hardened the ground, but it also affected trees and their branches. When trees lack water and proper nutrients, they become stiff, and leaves can get brittle and fall off prematurely, well before they change colors.

Fast forward to this fall, and after a summer where we experienced above-average rainfall and one of the warmest seasons on record, this year’s foliage should be quite picturesque.

Many leaves remain on trees and they have more than enough nutrients to make for a nice transition of colors.

Another factor is the lack of any early season cold air. So far, much of our area has seen close to or above average temperatures both day and night.

As colder nights become more frequent, the foliage will start picking up in coverage.

So, if you’re looking to capture some pictures of the foliage, or you simply just want to take a ride through the backroads to see the colors, mark your calendar for the middle and especially end of October.