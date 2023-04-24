(WPRI) — Rhode Islanders awake early Monday morning were able to catch a glimpse of the northern lights.

The light display comes after the sun had a solar flare erupt on Friday that was directed toward Earth, according to the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

It was mostly cloudy overnight in the Ocean State, but some breaks allowed for the green and red lights to shine.

If you were able to see the northern lights, send your photos and videos to ReportIt@wpri.com for a chance to be featured!

Coventry (Courtesy: Ross McLendon)

Scituate (TJ DelSanto/WPRI-TV)

Scituate (TJ DelSanto/WPRI-TV)

Scituate (TJ DelSanto/WPRI-TV)

Scituate (TJ DelSanto/WPRI-TV)