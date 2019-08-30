Northern Lights may be visible this weekend

(CNN) – Forget fireworks this holiday weekend! A spectacular all natural light show is set to take place Saturday and Sunday evening.

The Aurora Borealis is coming to a sky near you if you live in certain parts of several northern states, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Aurora Borealis is a common sight in Alaska and close to the poles, but isn’t usually seen in the Contiguous United States.

NOAA says this weekend’s northern lights are occurring due to geomagnetic strom activity.

You will be able to see it in parts of Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, New York, Vermont, and Maine, according to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.