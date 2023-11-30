We may be able to see the Northern Lights tonight (Thursday night – early Friday morning)!

Forecasting how visible the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) can be is incredibly difficult for our position on Earth. However, a series of disturbances from the sun will be interacting with our atmosphere, giving us a very good chance of seeing the lights.

Coventry (Courtesy: Ross McLendon) Scituate (TJ DelSanto/WPRI-TV) Scituate (TJ DelSanto/WPRI-TV) Scituate (TJ DelSanto/WPRI-TV)

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a G3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch. The Northern Lights are normally harmless, but a strong geomagnetic storm can impact electrical grids and GPS signals. The SWPC also said that strong geomagnetic storms can pose radiation hazards to airline crews and astronauts.

The aurora forms as the solar wind interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field or the magnetosphere.

Don’t expect to see what they see in Iceland or Alaska. More than likely we’ll see pillars of green and or purple light as seen in this video by Ross McLendon from April.

While it’s not guaranteed that you’ll be able to see the lights, here are some tips….

Of course, we’ll need clear skies to see the Northern Lights, and our skies should be mainly clear. It won’t be as cold tonight, but it’ll still be chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

>> DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.